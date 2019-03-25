Services DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home 28890 Chardon Road Willoughby Hills , OH 44092 440-516-5555 Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Biziak Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Ann (Hess) Biziak

Obituary Condolences Joyce Ann Biziak (nee Hess), age 81, longtime resident of Kirtland, Ohio, departed this world on March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family under the care of Cleveland Clinic’s Hospice Service.Joyce was born April 9, 1937 in Eporium, PA. Joyce lost her beloved husband, Leo Biziak, in 1995 and remained widowed the rest of her life. Preceding her in death, she was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (nee Brosky) Hess; sister of Frank Hess Jr.Joyce graduated from Shaw High School in 1955. During her working years, she was employed at White Motors, Ft. George G. Meade in Maryland, and lastly as an administrative assistant at Rotor Tool.Early on, participating in 4H, Joyce enjoyed showing and training Doberman Pinschers (her favorite dog); later in life downsizing to a Dachshund, Min-Pin and lastly a Chihuahua. She had many talents and interests, one of her favorite hobbies was sewing and she made her own cloth dolls. She also enjoyed oil painting. She collected dolls, and was an active buyer and seller on eBay for many years.In 1972, Joyce embarked upon what she called the most satisfying adventure of her lifetime. She was the first ever in the state of Ohio to attempt to establish adoption proceedings between Ohio and South America, adopting first a son, then 21 months later, a daughter, both infants. In doing so, she paved the way and for several years assisted many other couples add children to their families by establishing the protocol that would allow out of country adoptions. Eternally grateful to her, those families still kept contact with her to this day.Joyce had a zest for life, always curious to learn and try new things. When her health prevented her from crafting, she continued to participate in hobbies, family get-togethers and church events, and events with friends (Red Hat), many of whom have since already passed on.She loved the beauty of nature, the wisdom of the Bible, and her family and friends. It was (and is) her hope and prayer, that none would perish but receive eternal life by God's Grace. Joyce was cherished and will be dearly missed by all. Loving mother of Heston Biziak and Kathryn “Katie” Hoover (husband Kip); cherished daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (nee Brosky) Hess; dearest sister of the late Frank Hess Jr.; dear aunt of Dori and Frank Daniel Hess and great-aunt of Sloane Facemyer.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joyce to Chester Christian Center, 11815 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026.Celebration of Life Service Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Willoughby Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Joyce at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Wednesday 4 to 7 PM, and Thursday morning 10 to 11 AM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries