Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Anne Thompson


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Anne Thompson Obituary
Joyce Anne (nee Tomko) Thompson, 55, of Willoughby, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, in Willoughby. Born April 26, 1964, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Joyce loved Jeep, the beach and tropical vacations. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to Dale G. Thompson; loving mother of Dale G. (Amanda) Thompson Jr. of Willoughby, Ryan D. Thompson of Mentor, Tiffany M. McCord of Florida, Nikki L. McCord of Willoughby and Johnny A. (Candace) Thompson of Mentor-on-the-Lake; grandmother of Carter Koncar; daughter of Anne Tomko; sister of Kathy (Ed) Schlimmer; and aunt of Megan Maloney. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, John Tomko. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now