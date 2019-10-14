|
|
Joyce Anne (nee Tomko) Thompson, 55, of Willoughby, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, in Willoughby. Born April 26, 1964, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Joyce loved Jeep, the beach and tropical vacations. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to Dale G. Thompson; loving mother of Dale G. (Amanda) Thompson Jr. of Willoughby, Ryan D. Thompson of Mentor, Tiffany M. McCord of Florida, Nikki L. McCord of Willoughby and Johnny A. (Candace) Thompson of Mentor-on-the-Lake; grandmother of Carter Koncar; daughter of Anne Tomko; sister of Kathy (Ed) Schlimmer; and aunt of Megan Maloney. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, John Tomko. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019