Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce E. Travagliante


May 4, 1947 - 2019
Joyce E. Travagliante Obituary
Joyce E. Travagliante, 72, of Clyde, died at Stein Hospice in Sandusky on Saturday, September 14, 2019, ending her battle with cancer.
Joyce was born in Painesville, Ohio on May 4, 1947, to the now deceased Joseph and Dorothy (Doesburg) Hada.
She graduated from Harvey High School and had worked at Black River Schools in Sullivan, Ohio, as a secretary, prior to moving to Clyde. On August 23, 1969, she married Anthony Travagliane. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2019.
Their son, Anthony (Emilee) Travagliante survives in Clyde with their grandson, Knoxlee. Her siblings, Joe (Mary) Hada, of Painesville; Ronnie Hada, of Texas and Cheri (Doug) Scheckelhoff, of Maryland, as well as her brother-in-law, Warren Remein, of Bay Village, along with numerous nieces and nephews, also survive.
Mrs. Travagliante was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Remein.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. Private family burial will be held. Memorials may be made, if desired, to Cancer Services of Sandusky, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
