Joyce Erjavec, age 92, of Leroy, OH, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born May 19, 1927, the daughter of David and Bessie (Winchell) Davis. She married Anthony “Tony” Erjavec on May 11, 1946 in Thompson. Joyce was an 89-year, lifetime resident of Leroy Township and earned the distinction of Leroy’s 2nd Oldest Lifetime Resident of 2017. She was a retired school bus driver for Painesville Township and was a member of Leroy Grange. Joyce loved her flowers and gardens, and in her spare time, volunteered many hours at Painesville Senior Center. She is survived by daughters, Linda (David) Qualls and Laura (William) Arnold; son, Tony (Shirley) Erjavec; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, of 60 years; sisters, Viola and Jean; and brothers, Jack and Carroll. Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Central Congregational Church, 71 Park Street, Madison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020