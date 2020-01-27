|
Joyce Krupp, 78, of Mayfield Hts., formerly of Willoughby, died January 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born August 17, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. Joyce was a legal secretary for many years in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York, as well as for Weston Hurd and Diemert and Associates in Cleveland, Ohio. Her hobbies were buying and selling costume jewelry, and her beloved "Westie" dogs that she referred to as her "children." Joyce is survived by many co-workers, friends and caregivers, including her lifelong friend, since kindergarten, Sheila Protin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Krupp; and her parents, Nick and Mae Stellato. Friends may gather to pay respects to Joyce from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in honor of Joyce will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Joyce, contributions may be made to the Northeast Ohio SPCA Shelter and Clinic, 9555 Brookpark Rd., Parma, OH 44129. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020