Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 777-4066
For more information about
Joyce Fry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
21485 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
(21485 Lorain Rd
Fairview Park, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. (Kebrdle) Fry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce L. (Kebrdle) Fry Obituary
Joyce L. Fry (nee Kebrdle), age 84. Beloved mother of the late Robert; grandmother of Elizabeth Fry Ziegler; daughter of the late Geraldine (nee Gardner) and George Kebrdle; dear sister of Laurel Pike, William Kebrdle (deceased), and James Kebrdle (Coleen) of IN; aunt of Paul Zampini (deceased), Darrin Zampini (deceased), William Zampini of TX, J. Chad Kebrdle (Chantel), Michelle Bougher (Douglas), Michael Kebrdle, Jeffrey Kebrdle, Cynthia Mercedes, George Kebrdle, Bryan Kebrdle, and William Kebrdle; great-aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Joyce was a retired stockbroker and financial advisor for Key Bank. She was an active parishioner and past Chairman of the Altar Guild of Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park, as well as a longtime volunteer at Fairview Hospital. She passed away February 17, 2020. All Services Friday, February 28, Messiah Lutheran Church, 21485 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park, OH 44126 at 11:30 a.m. where friends may call Friday, February 28, 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private interment Fairview Memorial Park (Madison, OH). The family suggests memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice, 4401 Rockside Rd., Suite 214, Independence, OH 44131. Arrangements by Chambers Funeral Home of North Olmsted (216) 251-6566. www.chambersfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -