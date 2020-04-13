|
Joyce N. McFarland, formerly Joyce West (Bock), age 91, passed away at The Sanctuary of Geneva on April 9, 2020. She was born January 3, 1929, to Conrad and Anna (Martin) Bock. Joyce was a retired elementary school secretary with the Cleveland Public Schools. She was also a former resident of Madison, Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Navarre, OH. Joyce was a member of the Fohl United Methodist Church. For many years, Joyce enjoyed volunteer work at the Mentor and Madison Senior Centers. Her favorite past-time was playing cards and games with her family and friends. When she wasn’t doing that, she was busy doing crafts. She leaves behind her son, Jim (Kathy); step-son, Earl (Judy) McFarland; son-in-law, Phil Smith; daughter-in-law, TaJuana West; grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Jason, Earl, Michele, Cherie, Cindy, and Mike; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Gilbert C. McFarland; step-daughter, Diane Smith; her first husband, Lloyd J. West Jr.; sons, Gary, Jeffrey, and Rev. David West; her six siblings; and her parents. Joyce’s family would like to thank The Sanctuary of Geneva and Bella Care Hospice for the care and kindness they provided for her over the past months and years. Contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010. Private Graveside service will be observed with immediate family. Final resting place will be at Mentor Municipal Cemetery. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, OH is assisting the family.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 15, 2020