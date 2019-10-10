|
|
Joyce N. (nee East) Hall, 80, of Eastlake, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born March 27, 1939, in Morley, Tenn., she had been a resident of Eastlake for the past 43 years. Joyce was a member of Lakeland Baptist Temple in Eastlake. She loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her Friday nights with all the kids, enjoyed her summers traveling to Cook’s Forest with her grandchildren, and loved watching their sporting events. Joyce was a retired cafeteria manager from the Willoughby-Eastlake School System. She was the loving mother of Jeffrey F. Hall, Mark J. Hall, Phillip J. (Rita) Hall, and Erin J. (Joe) Chamberlain; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Rebecca (Matthew), Axl, Jessica, Noah (Sydney), Katie (Andrew Salopeck), Phillip, Nick, Joey, Ayla, Avri, and Aveya; great-grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, and Julia; sister of Jack (Geri) East; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Corbett “Corby” Hall; parents, William and Ruth (nee Irwin) East; and brother, Edward East. Family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., with a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 12, 2019