Joyce S. Dugan, 102, of Kendal at Oberlin, OH, died June 9, 2020, at her home. A longtime Perry resident, she is survived by her son, Charles “Skip” Dugan (Mary) of Perry; and daughters, Connie Popel, New Hope, AL, and Sally (Bill) MacDowell, Blue Hill, ME. See full obituary at www.dickenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, OH.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.