Joyce S. Dugan, 102, of Kendal at Oberlin, OH, died June 9, 2020, at her home. A longtime Perry resident, she is survived by her son, Charles “Skip” Dugan (Mary) of Perry; and daughters, Connie Popel, New Hope, AL, and Sally (Bill) MacDowell, Blue Hill, ME. See full obituary at www.dickenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, OH.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3224
