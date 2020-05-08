Joyce (nee Ellin) Stevens, 65, of Eastlake, formerly of Monessen, Pa., passed away suddenly Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 1, 1954, in Charleroi-Monesson, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Ellin of Monessen, Pa. She was a graduate of Monessen High School and Robert Morris College. Joyce enjoyed working at Walmart over the past 20 years, as well as served 20 years at the Cleveland Clinic, and as managing the accounting at Stevens Car Care. A dog lover, she always held her dogs Lucky, Harley, Jager, and Zane close to her heart. She had no greater joy than spending time with her husband and son, her dogs, and her brothers and sisters, spending time with them and spending time watching the waves with her husband at their condo in Florida. A devout Catholic, she supported the church and embodied these teachings in her everyday life with her kindness and generosity towards others. She was a part of different causes with her work with Stevens Car Care. For those who had the honor of meeting Joyce, you knew the infectiousness of her laugh and her ability to bring a smile to your face. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Stevens; good friend and aunt, Alice Frolo; and several beloved aunts and uncles. Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Jeff Stevens; son, Kevin Stevens of Talent, Ore.; siblings, Charles (Lisa) Ellin of Los Angeles, Calif., Cindy Williams of Belle Vernon, Pa.; Linda (Kendrick) Lora of Lawrenceville, Ga., Vickie Grifkowski of Belle Vernon, Pa., Michael (Kelley) Ellin of Belle Vernon, Pa., and Glen (Denise) Ellin of Folsom, Calif.; sister-in-law, Mickey Stevens of Willoughby; aunts, Dolly Cieply, Elaine Andros and Dorothy Rudinec; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family has asked that due to COVID-19 only those who were very close to Joyce attend the wake, and only a limited number of people will be able to attend the actual service. The wake and services will be broadcasted via Facebook Live on the McMahon Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home Facebook page. Funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Lake County Animal Shelter at https://www.lakecountyohio.gov/dogs/Donate or call (440) 350-2640. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.