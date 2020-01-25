|
Jozica passed away in her home on Wednesday, January 15th surrounded by her family. She was the beloved mom of Liljana Innes (David), Dan Grizancic (Bonnie), Tatjana Grizancic, and Suzi Grizancic (Nathan), and beloved nona of Abigail Grizancic. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her sense of humor, incredible work ethic, strength and kindness, and for the sweet way she let everyone call her by whatever was easiest for them whether it be Jozica, Jo, Josephine, Mrs. G, Botra, Nona, or Mom.Jozica brought her Slovenian traditions with her when she immigrated to the US including a lifelong love of plants and animals learned from her father on their family farm, her traditional Slovenian cooking, and her love of polka music. She was very proud of the fact that she passed her US citizenship test on the first try even though education in her home country was limited due to WWII. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. She passed down many of her recipes to Abigail who is helping to carry forward our family traditions.Jozica spent over 25 years working as the caretaker of the AMLA, a large property in Leroy, Ohio, which is now Lake Metroparks Hidden Lake. While there she made many friends in the community and used all of her skills to make a beautiful country retreat for the members.Jozica will be remembered with love and respect by her family, friends, and neighbors. If you have any memories you'd like to share, please send them to [email protected] lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute in Jozica’s name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 34900 Chardon Rd., Chagrin North Bldg. Suite 105, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094.The family is eternally grateful for the outstanding care and compassion shown by her entire team, which was instrumental in helping her achieve her wishes to spend her final days in her home surrounded by her family, friends, and beautiful flowers.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020