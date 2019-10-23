|
|
Juanita May Sammon passed away at Maplewood Assisted Living Center on October 22, 2019.Juanita was born April 1, 1935, and raised in Willoughby, Ohio. She was a 1953 graduate of Willoughby Union High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Lake Erie College. She married her high school sweetheart, Daniel J. Sammon on 7/26/1958. She provided support and encouragement to Daniel while they lived in Washington D.C. and he attended and graduated law school. They returned to Ohio and lived in Eastlake until they could purchase their dream home on River Street in Willoughby. They remained married until Daniel’s death in November 1991. Juanita lived most of her life in Willoughby; she expressed her love of the city by supporting the Clean City of Willoughby Association, Inc. She was passionate about crafting and collecting miniatures with her dear friends, June Brown and Lila Kliot. She was an active member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts. Juanita was an avid gardener and tended four acres of gardens, lands and woods on River Street. She even raised chickens and shared her endless supply of fresh eggs with whomever might stop by. She maintained long term friendships and traveled annually with her high school gal pals, such as Marj Hill, Nancy Flemming, and Ann Beringer. Juanita was loved for her bright smile, generous laugh and easy demeanor. She was the loving mother to a daughter, Leslie C. Sammon, and son, Daniel B. Sammon. They are grateful for her endless love and gentle mothering even in the last years of her life as she struggled with dementia. She is also survived by her sisters, Gretchen Saari and Rosemary Lang; son-in-law, Donovan W. Roberts; grandchildren, Lola C. Roberts and Madeleine E. Roberts; nephews, Rob Saari and Jason Lang; and niece, Jessica Jones.Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019