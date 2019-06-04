|
Funeral service for Judee L. (Salerno) Hughes, 68, of Willoughby, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Judee passed away June 3, 2019 in Cleveland. Born March 27, 1951 in Cleveland, she lived in Mentor, before moving to Willoughby six years ago. Judee enjoyed shopping, crocheting, and costume making for the Medieval Fayre. Survivors include her husband, Ken Hughes, of 14 years; son, Rick (Karalee) Bolog; daughter, Kimberley Bolog; grandchildren, Vincent, Lorenzo, and Savannah; brothers, Larry (Lee Williams) Salerno, Robert (Jennifer) Salerno, and Ron (Jill) Salerno. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thelma (Derfler) Salerno; and her daughter, Jennifer Bolog. Judee’s family would like to express how grateful they are to Cindy and Leslie from Hospice of the Western Reserve for their wonderful care. Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at (https://hospicewr.org/tribute). www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019