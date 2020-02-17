|
|
Judi Ann Schiebli (nee Skinder), 65, passed away peacefully February 5, 2020 from various debilitating medical conditions. Judi was always a strong willed and valued person. And as we all know, she enjoyed all her friends and family, with her own style, sense of humor and laughter, which will be forever remembered. Judi is survived by her loving daughter and best friend, Erika (a real two-some in real life together). Judi also leaves her brothers, Frank Jr. and Ken; Judi’s parents, Frank Sr. and Hazel, deceased; and brother, Robert "Ron," deceased. Judi also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, that she loved and cared for so deeply. A Memorial Mass celebration of Judi’s life will be commemorated on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. and held at St. Casmir Church, 8223 Sowinski Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44103. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Lake Health Foundation, Myasthenia Gravis Assn. (MGFA) or Judi’s family. Thank you for your kind and heartfelt condolences. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020