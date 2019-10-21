|
|
Judith A. Longbons was born December 5, 1938 in Texas. Judy grew up in Painesville and graduated from Harvey High School in 1956. She went to Bowling Green and then worked at Bell telephone in Painesville in 1958 and 1959. Judy was married George Rossi Sr. from 1959 to 1978. In 1974 she started as a school bus driver in Painesville, and then moved into being special needs bus driver in 1975, she continued this work for several years.Throughout her life, Judy was a mother figure to several of her sons’ friends.She also worked at two electronics assembly companies in Mentor, Ohio. Judy then worked Home Health Aide Field until 2000 when she retired and met Don. She married Donald Dunbar in 2007. They lived in Andover, Ohio where she remained until her health began to fail in 2018. She moved into Assisted Living/Nursing home in Painesville where she remained until her passing.She is survived by her son, John (Theresa) Rossi; granddaughter, Natasha (Randy) Hibbard; grandson, George Rossi III; grandson, Justin (Sarah) Rossi; six great-grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; first husband, George Rossi Sr.She was preceded in death by son, George Rossi Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kelly Rossi; brother, John “Ben” Longbons; mother, Mabel Longbons; father, Thomas Longbons; and husband, Donald Dunbar.Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service following at 5 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.orgOnline condolences available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019