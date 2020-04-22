Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Judith A. Sluga


1948 - 2020
Judith A. Sluga Obituary
Funeral Mass for Judith A. Sluga, 71, of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. (Social distancing in the church will be observed.)Judith passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center in Kirtland.Born Aug. 17, 1948, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 15 years ago.She was a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wickliffe and loved playing bingo. She was also a member of Teamsters Union Local 507.Judith was the loving sister of Allen J. (Marie) Sluga and Diane M. (James) Willenberg; dear aunt of David (Melanie) Sluga and John (Megan) Sluga; and great-aunt of Noel, Nicholas, Brookelyn and Addisyn.She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert J. and Julia S. (nee Dusa) Sluga.Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
