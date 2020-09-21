1/1
Judith Ann Gerzeny Wong
Judith Ann Gerzeny Wong, age 79, passed away September 20, 2020 in Willoughby, Ohio. Born July 29, 1941, to Elmer and Mildred (nee: Hasko) in Cleveland, Ohio. She loved horses and her Dobermans. She loved watching the Cleveland Indians. Judith loved cruising, gambling and traveling. Her Christian faith became strong and guided her later in life. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Doug) Suchar of Painesville, OH; and brother, Randy (Sandy) Gerzeny of Mentor, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Judith is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Gerzeny; and sister-in-law, Patricia Gerzeny. A private graveside service was held. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
