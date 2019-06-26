|
|
Judith C. (Domitor) Baker, age 78, of Novelty, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.She was born December 22, 1940 in Cleveland to the late Gus and Florine (Miller) Domitor. She graduated from Villa Angela High School and Lake Erie College. She worked at Preformed Line Products until she retired.Judith is survived by her loving sons, Ivan, Ryan, Vernon (Jennifer); and her grandchildren, Justin and Brandon.In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Kay Steve, and her brother, Dennis J. Domitor.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland on Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 4-6:30PM. Funeral Mass 10AM on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. (Please meet at the church). Interment All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019