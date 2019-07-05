|
|
Judith Clara (nee Beck) Havanchak, 74, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Concord Township. Born Sept. 21, 1944, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 20 years. Judy loved gardening, and her grandchildren immensely. She was the loving mother of Brent A. (Dianne) Havanchak of Concord Township and Jaret S. (Rebekah) Havanchak of Chardon Township; cherished grandmother of Reagan, Payton, Bryson, Ava, Elena and Ivy; sister of Marilyn Swope; and dear friend, Virginia Waltz. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Havanchak; parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Buynek) Beck; and brother-in-law, Lew Swope. Interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Mentor Senior Center, Parkinson’s Group, 8484 Munson Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019