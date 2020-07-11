Judith Diane Bertone (nee Berwaldt) of Fairport Harbor, passed away July 11, 2020. Days prior to the Covid shutdown, Judy and her family were so blessed to have gathered together for the last time to celebrate her 80th birthday at The Lantern of Madison. Judith was born March 6, 1940 to Jacob and Marie Berwaldt. She was married to her husband Tony (deceased 2008) for 49 years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s in Fairport and St. Mary’s in Painesville for many years, singing in the choir there and also for the Painesville Women's Chorus. After spending years raising her family of five children, she reinvented herself with a career. She loved working her way up through the Lake Hospital System, retiring in 2005 as the Medical Staff Coordinator. Part of Judy’s greatest career achievement was the lifelong friends she made, who continued to love and support her through the years including her closest friends Lillian Garry, Jan Petrello and Jan Krehel.Judith loved nature, traveling, golfing and the Indians but her passion in life was her children and grandchildren. Judy spent many happy years attending events from hockey, baseball, softball and wrestling to dance recitals, concerts and musicals.Judith is survived by her children: Diane (David) Shook, Lisa (Mark) Longo, Terri (Michael) Martin, Tom (Jamie) Bertone & Christopher Bertone; grandchildren: Michael (Jill) Nemeth, Courtney (Jason) Bridges, David Shook, Jr., Nathan (Paige Hendrich) Shook, Amy Shook, Rachel Martin & Maria Martin, Jessalyn (Francisco) Hohn, Jacob (Taylor) Bertone, Antonius Bertone; step-grandchildren: Chelsey (Mike) Divita, Lee (Kayla) Longo, Mitch (Cara Binder) Longo and Jack Longo; great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Claire, Thomas & Jack Nemeth, Eloise Bridges, Grace & Violet Divita, and sister-in-law, Gloria (John) Mucciarone.She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Bertone; parents, Marie & Jacob Berwaldt; brother, Larry Berwaldt and grandson, Matthew Shook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Anthony’s Church in FairportHarbor or Hospice of Western Reserve. The family would like to thank The Lantern of Madison for their gentle and understanding care during her stay, especially in these last few difficult months when we could not be with her.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, (please meet at church) 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Please observe social distancing. It is suggested that masks be worn at the funeral home.The Church also requires that you practice social distancing and that masks be worn.