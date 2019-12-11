Home

Judi Elersic, age 60, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Funeral services for Judi will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
