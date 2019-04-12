|
|
Judith Ellen (Propst) Meyer, age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019, after a year-long battle with lung cancer.Born December 30, 1939, she was a longtime Chester Twp. resident. Judy was married to her husband Bob for 62 years. They started their life together in Hawaii where Bob was stationed in the Air Force. They returned to Ohio to start their family and a life filled with many adventures together. Judy and Bob traveled the country with their kids and dogs over the years. They raised different breeds of dogs and they traveled the states to run their Labradors that they trained for hunting and hunt tests, and enjoying their time at Weslaco Sportsmen’s Club.Judy is survived by her loving husband, Robert Karl Meyer; children, Lynn P. (Mark) Williams, Robert Scott Meyer, and Jeanne E. (Allan) Jefferson; her grandchildren, Sara (TJ) Zimmerman, Christina Meyer, and Robert “RJ” Jefferson; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Evan Zimmerman.Judy will be joining her parents, Gerald and Margret (Copeland) Propst; daughter, Carol L Meyer; in-laws, Karl H. and Elizabeth A. (Weber) Meyer; and sister-in-law, Barbara J (Meyer) Williams, in heaven.Visitation for Judy will be held at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service to immediately follow.Judy has touched so many people and has loved so many of you. She will be missed by all. Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019