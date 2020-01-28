Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Judith I. "Judy" Carlisle Obituary
Funeral service for Judith I. "Judy" Carlisle, 71, of Concord Twp. will be 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Judy passed away peacefully January 24, 2020. Born August 11, 1948 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Judy lived in Concord Twp. the past 35 years. Judy was a homemaker. She was a horse lover and active in 4H. She enjoyed animals and watching birds. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Richard D. Carlisle; brother, David (Vicki) Burdette; niece, Samantha (Mike) Hutchinson. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clella Burdette and Garnet Hathaway; and step-father, Paul Hathaway. Her brother, Archie Burdette, is also deceased. Private burial will be held in Concord Twp. Cemetery. Family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at (https://hospicewr.org/tribute). www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
