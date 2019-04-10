|
Judith J. Duke (nee Leskovec), age 76, of Fort Myers, Florida for 23 years, died April 7, 2019 at Shellpoint Pavilion in Fort Myers. Judi enjoyed life in Florida and had many friends from the Parker Lakes Pool. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Golasino Children's Hospital in Fort Myers. Judi is the beloved mother of David (Laurie), Christine (Ronald) Sason, and Scott (Lisa); grandmother of Ryan and Savannah Sason and Madison, Kyle, and Danielle Duke; sister of Edward (Alice) Leskovec and the late Margaret (James) Katz; Judi also leaves behind her lifelong friends from Club. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, 16100 Roserush Ct., Fort Myers, FL 33908 or Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, www.hopehospice.org/donate would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019