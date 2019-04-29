|
Judith Kay Chaney Williams, 74, passed away April 25, 2019. She has joined the many friends and relatives awaiting her in the afterlife.
Judith was born on September 26, 1944 in Washington D.C. She was the daughter of loving parents, John Emory Chaney and Laura "Catherine" Armstrong Chaney and sister of Regina "Anne" Chaney Andagan; all of whom have preceded her in death.
Judith retired in 2014 as the Executive Director of The West Virginia Board of Social Workers. She dedicated her life to her children and to her work. In 2005 she was recognized by the National Association of Social Workers, West Virginia chapter, for her "Distinguished Service to Social Work and The Public".
In her youth, Judith was a competitive baton twirler for the Bobbettes in Washington D.C. for many years. She had many other talents; dancing, singing, painting, shooting pool, bowling, writing and giving advice to anyone going through a hard time. She loved the ocean, sand and sun, music, movies and in her last months she was particularly fond of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Momoa.
As a mother she taught her children to be kind, humble, strong and to work hard. She always said her best achievements in life were her children. Judith will be remembered for her fun personality, her courage, commitment to work and her gift of conversation.
She is survived by her son Leonard E. Williams Jr. (Teresa) of Wauseon, Ohio, daughter Kimberly A. Williams Soukup (Stephen) of
Chardon, Ohio, daughter Kelli M. Williams (Rusty) of Franklin, Indiana, granddaughter Sarah V. Soukup of Belleville, Illinois and the father of her children, Leonard E. Williams Sr. of Craigsville, West Virginia.
In May of 2018, Judith relocated to Ohio and resided at The Pines at Brooks House in Hiram where she spent the rest of her life. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Pines at Brooks House for their loving care and friendship. The family would also like to thank the Hospice of the Western Reserve for giving Judith dignity and comfort in her final days, which were peaceful and painless.
The family will celebrate her life privately later this year. They ask that donations be made in her name to Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village at https://www.rescuevillage.org/donate/general-donation-form/.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville.
