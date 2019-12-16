|
Judith “Judy” Loomer, age 70, of Madison, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing in Madison. She was born August 2, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Shirley (Streeter) Manders.She enjoyed watching old movies and spending time with her family.Judy is survived by her husband, of 46 years, Stanley Loomer; children, James “Jamie” Manders of Madison, Ben Loomer of Geneva; step-children, Jolitta Wright of Drexel, MO, Douglas “Doug” Loomer and Angela Delano of Independence, KS; brother, Frank Manders Jr. of Indianola, IA; grandchildren, Sebastian Manders, A.J. and Cassidy Babos, Tyler Finucan, Bentley Loomer, Mykal Loomer, Emily and Logan Loomer, Brandy Fought, Heather Smith, Cheyenne Delano, Jessie Howland; great-grandchildren, Mason, Myles, Troy and Roman, and all spouses and family members.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christina (Chris) Loomer; and brothers, Rick and Tim Manders.Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 17, 2019