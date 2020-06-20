Judith Lynn Ross (Jonath) passed away Monday, Jun 15, 2020 at the age of 77.Judy was born on March 2, 1943 and grew up in Huntsburg, Ohio. In 1961, she graduated from Cardinal High School in Middlefield.Judy married the love of her life, Thomas Ross, on July 1, 1961. They were married for nearly 59 years. Judy and Tom eventually settled in Wickliffe, Ohio and lived there until the day of her passing. Judy loved to sew and knit and was a stay-at-home mom in the early days. After her children graduated from high school, she rejoined the workforce and eventually retired as a shipping clerk for Bescast Inc. in Willoughby in 2005.Judy is survived by her husband, Thomas Ross and her children: Christine Brooks (Robert), David Ross (Cathleen), and Terry Tennant (Scott). She was a loving grandmother to nine amazing grandchildren: Mallory Brooks, Shelby Brooks, Elissa Tennant, Courtney Ross, Chandler Ross, Chloe Edmonds (Michael), Jared Tennant, Melanie Tennant, and Jack Tennant. She is also survived by younger siblings: William Jonath and Sandra Burnette.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Jonath and Gladys Courrier (Jonath, Spoonamore); along with brothers: John Jonath and Steve Jonath; and sister Evelyn McGranahan. Judy was a lifelong member of the Church of the Blessed Hope in Chesterland, Ohio where she developed her faith in God and her strong belief and hope in his promises. Judy was baptized on October 6, 1957. Over the years, she met many dear friends through her faith and was always excited to spend time with her brothers and sisters in Christ. The family has been extremely grateful for all the help and support provided during Judy’s fight with lung cancer, and especially appreciated the many meals provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help feed others can be made to the Church of the Blessed Hope Food Bank. The address is PO Box 853, Chesterland, Ohio, 44026. The family wishes to thank the Western Reserve Hospice group for the care and support provided for Judy over the last 45 days before her passing.



