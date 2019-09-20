|
Judith M. “Judy” Vysniauskas, 75, of Geneva, wife of John “Jay” Vysniauskas, passed away September 20, 2019 at her home. She was mother of Jay (Erica) and Thomas (Shawnee) Vysniauskas, both of Geneva. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva, OH. A Celebration of her life and reception will immediately follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 112, 6671 Middle Ridge Rd., Madison, OH. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019