Judith M. Wine (nee Skeya) age 75, died June 16, 2020. She is the beloved mother of Drew (Tracy) Jurek and Jason Jurek; grandmother of Lee, Devin and Lexi; daughter of the late Michael and Anne (nee Stakich); sister of Carol Marrott (husband Bob deceased), Michael Skeya (Maryellen).Judith had a holistic approach to life. She aspired to holistic rituals and nutrition, loved studying nature and long walks on the beach. She lived every persons dream of being in paradise, having lived on Hilton Head Island for over 25 years. She was a true "tree hugger."A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Willoughby Eagles, 37299 Euclid Ave., Willoughby from 6-9 PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake Metro Parks Penitentiary Glen.