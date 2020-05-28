On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Judith Marie Scott Reimer, loving mother of four, grandmother of five, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home. Born June 29, 1940 in Rochester, PA, Judy was the daughter of C. Edward Scott and Virginia Bragg Scott. Her early years were spent in Monaca/Aliquippa area before moving to Port Vue, PA. Judy was a 1958 graduate of McKeesport High School and a 1962 graduate of Duquesne University. Known for her beautiful singing voice, Judy always earned the leading roles in both her high school and university’s musical theatre productions. Once she moved to Ohio, Judy continued her love of singing with the Painesville Women’s Chorus, where she built friendships that lasted over 45 years. For decades, Judy shared her love of science and nature with hundreds of children as an elementary school teacher in McKeesport, PA and Perry and Mentor, OH. While a teacher, Judy made deep friendships with fellow teachers that stood 25+ years. She was a very loved and active member of the Retire Bees, a group of retired teachers from Hopkins Elementary, who meet once a month for friendship and fun. Judy had a passion for nature and conservation. She was quite proud that her home earned a Certified Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Preserve as she worked diligently to ensure her property provided, food, shelter and water for local wildlife. Judy also cherished her strong network of friends and was often called the glue that kept the groups together. Judy was known for her quick wit, her startling blue eyes and her determined and generous spirit. Judy is survived by four children: Paul S. Reimer (Kim) of Medina, OH, Bethany LaMarco (Dominic) of Chardon, OH, Katherine R. Christenson (Tim) of Atlanta, GA and James E. Reimer of Appleton, WI and five grandchildren: Mason Reimer (Allison), Hanna R. Rizzo (Zack), Logan LaMarco, Theodore Reimer, and Grace Reimer. Judy also leaves behind a brother, Gary E. Scott, a nephew Michael K. Scott and her long-time partner, Charles Bradshaw. At Judy’s request, there will be no calling hours. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life later this summer. Inurnment will take place privately at Lakeview Cemetery in Conneaut Lake, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Wildlife Preserve or the Lake County Humane Society. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.