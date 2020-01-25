|
Judith “Judi” Miller, 67, of Painesville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Altercare of Mentor after an extended illness. She was born December 22, 1952 in Painesville.Survivors include her siblings, Don Atkins, David (Margaret) Atkins and Laureen Atkins; nephews, David (Alyson) Atkins and Jesse (Amber) Atkins and many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Preceding Judi in death are her parents, George Atkins and Ann L. Campbell and dog and faithful companion, Dusty.The family will receive friends 6pm – 7pm., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH.Private family interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, at a later date.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020