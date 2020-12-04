Judith Patricia Brown (nÃ©e Zall) “Judy” died unexpectedly at home on November 27, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL at the age of 73.Judy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Cree (Larry Hudson) of N. Ft. Myers, FL; Her son, Steven Brown (Courtney) of Cape Coral, FL; her sisters, Suzanne Humble (Craig) and Cynthia Kerry of Cape Coral, FL; and her brother, William F. Zall (Carol) of Ashtabula, OH. Her Grandchildren Ashlee, Geremy, Larry, Josh (Teri) and Emmaly, Mikaela, Makenzie, Merissa (Steve) and Great Grandchildren Athena (Geremy) and Nolan (Ashlee). Along with many nieces, nephews and greats. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Sophie Zall; her son, Michael Brown and her daughter, Amy Brown.Judy was born on July 14, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to William and Sophie Zall (nÃ©e Kostelic). She graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1965. Judy married Dennis James Brown, in 1966. She attended Cosmetology school after high school and worked as a beautician until she moved to Florida where she later earned her CNA. Judy worked for Southland Corporation 7-11 for 27 years and managed stores all over Southwest Florida.Judy loved to be in the kitchen cooking and baking or making jam with her grandchildren. You could never ask her for a recipe because she would just tell you, “all you need is a little bit of this or a little bit of that.” When visiting her house she wouldn’t let you leave without trying to feed you or send you home with a plate to go. Anyone who knew Judy knew that she loved her coffee and a goodie. She loved being with her family and spending time together. Some people say family first, but Judy LIVED family first.The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. A private funeral service is scheduled for the family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 2846 Hubbard Rd Madison, OH. Burial will follow at North Madison Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Judy’s life which will be held in Florida on December 20, 2020.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the family.Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com