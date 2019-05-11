News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Joles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. Joles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy A. Joles Obituary
Funeral Services for Judy A. Joles, 72, of Painesville, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will also be received 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 16th at the funeral home.Judy was born August 1, 1946 in Chardon, Ohio to Stanley and Jeanette (Thurling) Swontek. She passed away May 9, 2019 surrounded by family.Judy retired from Painesville City Schools where she was a paraprofessional. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with family and her dogs.Judy is survived by her husband, Arthur D. Joles Jr. of Painesville; sons: Camron (Jessica) Edwards of Concord Township, Thomas Edwards of Painesville, Wesley (Karey) Edwards of Perry, and Joshua (Amanda) Joles of Painesville; daughter, Candee (Terry) Garrison of Keystone Heights, Florida; sister, Joyce (Swontek) Blair of Burton ; sister-in-law, Bonnie Swontek of Huntsburg; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Chris Edwards; and brother, Gary Swontek.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now