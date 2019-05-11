Funeral Services for Judy A. Joles, 72, of Painesville, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will also be received 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 16th at the funeral home.Judy was born August 1, 1946 in Chardon, Ohio to Stanley and Jeanette (Thurling) Swontek. She passed away May 9, 2019 surrounded by family.Judy retired from Painesville City Schools where she was a paraprofessional. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with family and her dogs.Judy is survived by her husband, Arthur D. Joles Jr. of Painesville; sons: Camron (Jessica) Edwards of Concord Township, Thomas Edwards of Painesville, Wesley (Karey) Edwards of Perry, and Joshua (Amanda) Joles of Painesville; daughter, Candee (Terry) Garrison of Keystone Heights, Florida; sister, Joyce (Swontek) Blair of Burton ; sister-in-law, Bonnie Swontek of Huntsburg; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Chris Edwards; and brother, Gary Swontek.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary