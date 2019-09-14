News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory
126 South St
Chardon, OH 44024
440-285-9651
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Diedrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy B. Diedrich


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Judy B. Diedrich Obituary
Judy B. Diedrich, 81, of Chardon, Ohio passed away September 10, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born on June 20, 1938 at Conneaut Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Leo McKenna and Mara Cox McKenna. Survivors include her beloved husband, George R. Diedrich, of 60 years; daughter, Sharon L. Diedrich; and her sister, Jean McKenna Spangler. DeJohn Funeral Home of Chardon is handling the arrangements.A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now