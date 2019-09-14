|
Judy B. Diedrich, 81, of Chardon, Ohio passed away September 10, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born on June 20, 1938 at Conneaut Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Leo McKenna and Mara Cox McKenna. Survivors include her beloved husband, George R. Diedrich, of 60 years; daughter, Sharon L. Diedrich; and her sister, Jean McKenna Spangler. DeJohn Funeral Home of Chardon is handling the arrangements.A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019