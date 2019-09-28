|
Judy K. Paydock, 64, of Ravenna passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born September 26, 1955 in Sandusky, Ohio. Judy, formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio has lived in Ravenna since 1999. She served as the assistant principal at Ravenna High School and retired from Ravenna City Schools as the Principal at Brown Middle School. Judy worked at Children's Advocacy in Ravenna and most recently, she was the lead teacher for Portage County Juvenile Detention Center. Judy was a member of the Kent United Methodist Church and served a short time as the Sunday School superintendent. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Joseph Paydock; her mother, Ruby Rucker of Port Clinton; her daughters Ashley R. Paydock, Jessica M. (Richard) Rivier; her grandchildren: Kim, Aric, Austin, her siblings William Rucker, Tammy Rucker and Kim Brown. She was preceded in death by her father William Rucker.Calling hours will be Monday September 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel.Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Kent United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. David Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery Twinsburg, Ohio. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to donors favorite charity. Condolences and memories of Judy may be shared with her family atwww.sscfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019