Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
Resources
Judy (Corby) Potochnik

Judy (Corby) Potochnik Obituary
Judy Potochnik (nee Corby) age 71, former wife of Frank; loving mother of Jeanette, Michelle, and Darlene Potochnik; devoted grandmother of Thaavi; cherished daughter of the late Vincent and the late Virginia (nee Neyers) Corby; dearest sister of Kathy Stefanac, Michele Corby, and the late Charles Corby.Judy was born in Michigan on August 12, 1947, and passed away on August 2, 2019. She lived in Painesville for the last 25 years, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Madison. After graduating from Euclid High School, Judy went to nursing school, and worked for various local nursing homes. Judy enjoyed Motown music, crafting, and the Christmas holidays, and she treasured her canine companions. Judy was devoted to taking care of others, especially her daughters and grandson, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Judy to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, 11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church at 10 am. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Judy at the Mullally Funeral Home located in the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8.Arrangements byMullally Funeral Service216-531-9411
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
