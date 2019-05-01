|
|
Judy Swartzlander, age 64, passed away April 22, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born June 18, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Julia “Emrisko” Lengyel, Sr. Judy was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a very loving and giving person who devoted her life to others. Judy was a social worker for many years and also rescued Sheltie dogs. She leaves behind sons, Eric and Matt (Melanie) Stanic; grandson, Noah; sister, Mary Beth Owens; brother, John Lengyel Jr.; and nephews, Michael “Mikey” Nagy and John Lengyel III. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Mark Nagy; first husband, Gerald Stanic; and recent husband, Rick Swartzlander. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, with a luncheon to follow. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019