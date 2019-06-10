|
|
Julia Charmane (JC) Rogers (nee Wolvin), 82, of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, passed away on June 9th, 2019.Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Eagle St., Fairport Harbor. Family and friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church.Born June 12, 1936 in Painseville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wolvin and Julia (Turri) Wolvin. JC was a 1955 graduate of Fairport Harding High School and a member of Zion Lutheran Church, which her grandfather was a founding father. She retired from the Fairport Village Clerks office and was past director of the Fairport Senior Citizen Center as well as secretary of the Fairport Port Authority. She was very proud of her family, Finnish heritage and beloved beachfront town. JC truly loved Fairport Harbor and was considered a dear friend by residents of all ages.She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (David) Johnston of Madison - grandchildren, David Passafiume Jr., Cody (Paige) Johnston, Emily Johnston and Lauren Powell; son, Michael (Cindy) Rogers of Frankenmuth, Mi. – grandchildren, Brianna Rogers, Jacob Rogers and Nicholas Rogers; daughter-in-law, Debbie Rogers of Mentor – grandchildren, Kenneth (Rae) Rogers – great-grandchild, Kenneth Rogers Jr. and Juliann (Jason) Kintz – great-grandchildren Gage Kintz and Jason Kintz.JC was preceded in death by her beloved parents and first son, Kenneth Charles Rogers.I lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in JC’s name to the Finnish Heritage Museum, 301 High St., Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on June 11, 2019