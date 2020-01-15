|
Julia K. Lampman went to be with her savior on Monday, January 13th at Blossom Hill Health Care Residence. Born in Adena, Ohio on August 31st, 1921 to Gizella and Steve Bartok. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Lampman, in 1981. She is survived by sons, David D. Lampman (Mary) and Dale J. Lampman (Denise); daughter, Judith A. Homolish (Donald); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is a 1940 graduate of Fairport Harding High School and was a devoted mother and wife. A special thank you goes to the loving and caring staff at Ohmann Family Living at Blossom. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17 at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, where the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020