Julia Lehto

Julia (nee: Kish) Lehto, 95 passed away october 7, 2020 at Homestead II in Painesville. She was born October 29, 1924 in Millfield, Athens County, Ohio to the late Esther (nee: Vaszily)and Andy Kish. She moved to Fairport Harbor in 1933 and lived there most of her life. She was a 1943 graduate of Fairport Harding High School and attended Ohio State University. Julia was a veteran of the US Navy where she had the privilege of performing with the US Navy Women's Chorus at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. She was formerly employed by the Lake County Welfare Dept. and also served as the elected Clerk Treasurer for the village of Fairport Harbor from 1969-1973. After retiring she and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively in their camper. Julia was a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church, the Fairport Harbor Historical Society, the Urania Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, Ladies auxiliary of VFW Post 7754 and the Hungarian Heritage Museum. She and her husband were also volunteers at Laurelwood Hospital. In 2012 she received the Fairport Civic Club Golden Beacon Award for her community service. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Lausin of Fairport Harbor, grandchildren Edward (Kristen) Lausin of Fairport Harbor, Elizabeth Mercurio of Salem, OR, great grandsons Andrew, Ethan, Tyler and Mason and numerous nieces nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adrian Lehto; daughter, Peggy Lehto and 9 brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held on October 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Riverside Cemetery, 385 Riverside Drive, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Donations in memory of Julia can be made to the Fairport Harbor Historical Society or the Hungarian Reformed Church.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.