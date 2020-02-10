Home

Julia M. Gallagher Obituary
Julia M. Gallagher (nee Tanski), age 80, died Feb. 10, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Robert T. Sr.; dear mother of Mary Adams, Robert Jr. (Patti), Debbie Smith (James Sr.), Julie, John (Hallie); grandmother of Martin J. Adams Jr., Matthew J. Adams, Joseph A. Adams, James Smith Jr., Colleen Noggle, Alexander P. Gallagher, Kyle R. Gallagher, Elizabeth M. Gallagher, Franklin J. Gallagher, Dominic and Xiomi; great-grandmother of Julianna E. Adams, Jessica M. Adams, Evan J. Adams, Jameson Smith, Quinn M. Adams, Ellie P. Adams; former mother-in-law of Martin Adams Sr.; sister of Stanley J. Tanski Jr. (wife Joanne), Donald (Beatrice) Tanski (both deceased), Robert (Anne) Tanski (both deceased), Richard (deceased) (wife Barbara); aunt of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
