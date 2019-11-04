|
Julian "Geno" Bremec, age 88, beloved husband for 62 years of Anica "Ann" (nee Slak); loving father of Bob "Florian" (wife Denise) and Mark (wife Michelle); devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Westley, Gregory, Benjamin, Samuel, Maxwell and Makena. Contributions may be made in memory of Geno to St. Mary’s Church Collinwood, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, 44110. Julian was born in Slovenia on May 24, 1931 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 2, 2019. Geno moved from Slovenia to France and then from France to the United States in 1962. He and his wife, Ann, of 62 years, lived in Highland Heights and were parishioners of St. Mary’s Collinwood. Geno was a proud member of the Primorski, the Penisioners and the KSKJ clubs. He was a hardworking machinist for Tow Motor/Caterpillar. Geno was an avid walker and truly enjoyed gardening, playing bocce and making Slovenian sausage. He and Ann loved traveling to Europe, Slovenia, Alaska and going on cruises. He was very social and adored spending time with his family and friends. Geno will be remembered most as a great storyteller with a good sense of humor. He will be forever missed. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Geno at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019