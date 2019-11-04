News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Bremec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian "Geno" Bremec

Add a Memory
Julian "Geno" Bremec Obituary
Julian "Geno" Bremec, age 88, beloved husband for 62 years of Anica "Ann" (nee Slak); loving father of Bob "Florian" (wife Denise) and Mark (wife Michelle); devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Westley, Gregory, Benjamin, Samuel, Maxwell and Makena. Contributions may be made in memory of Geno to St. Mary’s Church Collinwood, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, 44110. Julian was born in Slovenia on May 24, 1931 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 2, 2019. Geno moved from Slovenia to France and then from France to the United States in 1962. He and his wife, Ann, of 62 years, lived in Highland Heights and were parishioners of St. Mary’s Collinwood. Geno was a proud member of the Primorski, the Penisioners and the KSKJ clubs. He was a hardworking machinist for Tow Motor/Caterpillar. Geno was an avid walker and truly enjoyed gardening, playing bocce and making Slovenian sausage. He and Ann loved traveling to Europe, Slovenia, Alaska and going on cruises. He was very social and adored spending time with his family and friends. Geno will be remembered most as a great storyteller with a good sense of humor. He will be forever missed. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Geno at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now