Julie Lynn Tierno, age 49, of Painesville, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 11. She was born in Painesville at Lake County Memorial Hospital on April 6, 1971. She had been a resident of Painesville for most of her life. She worked for Sherwin Williams Company for the past six years and has always loved working in retail and especially working with the public. Julie was a devoted mother to her two sons, a best friend to her sister, and a loving and caring daughter. She had a knack of lighting up a room and making people feel special. Julie’s family was so important to her. She was fun to be with and had the sunniest of smiles. She took pride in her home and every season had its own special decorations to enhance each room. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed the many family vacations camping with family. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Julie is survived by her husband, Mark; and two sons, Sgt. Nicholas Tierno (wife, Anya) and Zachary Tierno; her sister and best friend, Kelly Holen (husband, Bryan); and niece, Hanna; loving and devoted parents, Madeline and Lewis Andrews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Agnes Andrews and Lawrence and Melba Knudsen. A memorial mass and celebration of Julie’s life will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, Fairport Harbor, in the spring. There will be no gathering at this time due to Covid-19.