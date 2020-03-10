|
Julie N. Urankar, of Furlong, PA, passed away at the Thomas Jefferson Hospital on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 45. Born in Mattoon, IL, Julie was a resident of Cincinnati, OH prior to moving to Furlong in 2010. Julie received a Bachelor’s Degree from Miami University of Ohio and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She was the current owner and operator of Color Me Insights, LLC, of Furlong, PA for the past five years. Julie was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority of Miami University and was a classical oboist and pianist. She was the beloved wife of 19 years to Edward J. Urankar; devoted mother of Chloe, Alex and Noah Urankar; cherished daughter of Ronald and Patricia (Polovina) White; dear sister of Jeffrey White and wife, Pamela; loving aunt of Benjamin and Samantha White; adored sister-in-law of Lisa Urankar. A visitation will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery. Send condolences to: www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020