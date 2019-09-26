|
|
Julius Charles “Chuck” Sabo, age 73, of Conneaut, OH died peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Chuck was born February 9, 1946 in Painesville, OH to Julius and Mary (Palinsky) Sabo. A 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand as a jet aircraft mechanic. Chuck was honorably discharged in 1969, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. For many years, he worked as a truck driver or “transportologist” as he termed it. He drove for Stoker Trucking, Frostyways, Kraftmaid Cabinetry, and most recently, worked for the City of Conneaut Public Works Department. Chuck was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, American Legion Cowle Post 151 and former member of Conneaut Moose Lodge #472 and previously served as member of the VFW color guard. He loved working on cars building a 1931 Ford Model A and 1937 Hudson Terra Plane, making custom knives, car cruises and fishing with his best friend, Staten “Moose” Barnes on Captain Morgan. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Patricia “Patty” Sabo-Babb. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Alice Rose (nee Cadby), whom he married in 1999 at St. Mary Church; and beloved dog, Foxy Lady. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church in Conneaut on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors conducted by American Legion will immediately follow mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to America’s VetDogs, www.vetdogs.org or , . Envelopes will be available at the church or Raisian Funeral Home, to whom arrangements have been entrusted. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences at www.raisianfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019