Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Vineyard Community Church
1928 E. 300 St.
Wickliffe, OH
Jullie A. Yeatman Obituary
Jullie A. Yeatman (nee Baker), age 57, of Willoughby, formerly of Chardon, passed away May 28, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born Jan. 31, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. Jullie was a member of Vineyard Community Church and active at Friday Night Game Night at Pine Ridge Apartments. Jullie was the beloved wife of Elmer; sister of Kimberly Mazney and Teresa Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Joan Baker. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Vineyard Community Church, 1928 E. 300 St. in Wickliffe.
Published in The News-Herald on June 12, 2019
