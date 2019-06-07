|
June C. Hubish, 84, of Madison Twp., formerly of Painesville, passed away June 5, 2019 at Madison Healthcare. She was born October 14, 1934 in Cleveland. June was homemaker and a loving mother of three. She worked at Ardac Inc. and as a cashier at Lawson’s Convenience Store in Mentor. She enjoyed making crafts and taking long walks. Survivors are her sons, Samuel, and Phillip (Deneen) Hubish; grandchildren, Charles, Amanda, Phillip, Jr., Rebecca, and Theodore; and her sister, Joan Polakowski. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Hubish; parents, Gilbert and Edith (Bennett) Sindledecker; and her brother, Clarence Sindy. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel at Whitehaven Memorial Park, 615 SOM Center Rd., Mayfield Village, OH 44143 (Please meet at the cemetery). In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to First Church of Christ, 422 Mentor Ave, Painesville, OH 44077. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019