June DeLores (nee Fontanelle) Frost, age 85, passed away August 16, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. June was born February 26, 1935, in Newbury, Ohio. She lived in Geauga County her whole life. June was a graduate of Newbury High School and enjoyed camping with her friends. She is survived by her son, Terry Frost; sister and best friend, Gloria Diederich of Burton; sister, Connie (Fred) DiBiase of Painesville; brother, Benjamin (Barb) Fontanelle of Burton; nieces, nephews, aunts, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Frost; parents, Benjamin and Dorothy (nee: Bartholomew) Fontanelle; sister, Janet Kovacic; and nephews, Mike and Donald Diederich. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Newbury Center Cemetery in Newbury. The family would like to thank Hospice House for their kindness. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com
.