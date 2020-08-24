1/1
June DeLores (Fontanelle) Frost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June DeLores (nee Fontanelle) Frost, age 85, passed away August 16, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. June was born February 26, 1935, in Newbury, Ohio. She lived in Geauga County her whole life. June was a graduate of Newbury High School and enjoyed camping with her friends. She is survived by her son, Terry Frost; sister and best friend, Gloria Diederich of Burton; sister, Connie (Fred) DiBiase of Painesville; brother, Benjamin (Barb) Fontanelle of Burton; nieces, nephews, aunts, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Frost; parents, Benjamin and Dorothy (nee: Bartholomew) Fontanelle; sister, Janet Kovacic; and nephews, Mike and Donald Diederich. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Newbury Center Cemetery in Newbury. The family would like to thank Hospice House for their kindness. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved