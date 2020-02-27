|
June Ilene Krempasky (nee Ickes), age 93, formerly of Wickliffe, passed away February 26, 2020. Mrs. Krempasky was born on November 27, 1926 in Summerhill, PA. June was a longtime resident of Wickliffe for 60 years. She enjoyed reading, going on Senior trips, loved being a homemaker and being an involved grandmother, a loving wife to her husband and a loving mother to her children. June was the dearest mother of Cheryl (Allan) Kominek and Cynthia (Ed) Hopsecger; devoted grandmother of Katie (fiancé Chris Tarka) Kominek, Courtney (Brian Toedebusch) Kominek, Nicole Hopsecger and Luke Hopsecger. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her brothers, Harold (Maureen, deceased) Ickes and Larry (Norma) Ickes; and her sister, Shirley (Charles) Nale. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020