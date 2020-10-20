Funeral services for June L. (Wagner) Hauser, 79, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 10-11 AM Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.June passed away October 20, 2020 in Mentor-on-the-Lake. She was born June 9, 1941 in Wickliffe.Mrs. Hauser was a homemaker and in her later years, she worked at Dairy Queen and Frantz Medical.She enjoyed motorcycle riding and taking care of her grandchildren.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Buddy A. Hauser; children, Debby (Jay) McLeester, Ken (Leesa) Hauser, and Kevin (Sheila) Hauser; grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) McLeester, Lauren and Sarah McLeester, and Kayla, Marah, Courtney, and Ashlyn Hauser; sisters, Jean Bonadio and Betty (Wayne) Oinonen.She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Martha (Green) Wagner and her brother, Thomas Wagner.Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village.Family suggests contributions be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 5966 Heisley Rd., #100, Mentor, OH 44060.www.davisbabcock.com